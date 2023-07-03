On Monday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (batting .345 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .256 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 32 of 60 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

In 8.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Kiner-Falefa has driven home a run in 12 games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (20 of 60), with two or more runs four times (6.7%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .232 AVG .277 .267 OBP .337 .354 SLG .404 5 XBH 6 2 HR 3 9 RBI 13 9/3 K/BB 22/9 5 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings