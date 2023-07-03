Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (batting .345 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Orioles Player Props
|Yankees vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Orioles
|Yankees vs Orioles Odds
|Yankees vs Orioles Prediction
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .256 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 32 of 60 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In 8.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Kiner-Falefa has driven home a run in 12 games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (20 of 60), with two or more runs four times (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.232
|AVG
|.277
|.267
|OBP
|.337
|.354
|SLG
|.404
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|13
|9/3
|K/BB
|22/9
|5
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.26 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (99 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Wells (6-4) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.21 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.21), first in WHIP (.885), and 26th in K/9 (9.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.