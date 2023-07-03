The New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is batting .136 with a double, eight home runs and six walks.

Donaldson has gotten a hit in nine of 26 games this year (34.6%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in seven games this season (26.9%), leaving the park in 9% of his plate appearances.

Donaldson has driven home a run in nine games this year (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 10 of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .089 AVG .194 .163 OBP .225 .289 SLG .639 3 XBH 6 3 HR 5 3 RBI 10 15/4 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings