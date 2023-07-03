Monday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (46-38) against the Baltimore Orioles (49-33) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 3.

The Orioles will give the nod to Tyler Wells (6-4, 3.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Domingo German (5-5, 4.54 ERA).

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those contests.

New York has a win-loss record of 12-13 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for New York is the No. 18 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (372 total runs).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.67 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Yankees Schedule