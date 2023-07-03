Tyler Wells is set to start for the Baltimore Orioles on Monday against Jake Bauers and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The favored Orioles have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -115 -105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Yankees and their foes are 4-5-1 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have come away with 12 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has entered 25 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 12-13 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving New York have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 35 of 83 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-19 21-19 22-9 24-29 37-32 9-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.