How to Watch the Yankees vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 3
Jake Bauers and the New York Yankees take the field on Monday at Yankee Stadium against Tyler Wells, who is starting for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 117 total home runs.
- New York's .407 slugging percentage is 14th in MLB.
- The Yankees' .231 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.
- New York is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (372 total).
- The Yankees' .300 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.
- The Yankees strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.
- New York's pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York has a 3.67 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.227).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Domingo German (5-5 with a 4.54 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw nine scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- German is looking to pick up his sixth quality start of the year.
- German has put up 10 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-0
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|JP Sears
|6/29/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-4
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Hogan Harris
|7/1/2023
|Cardinals
|L 11-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Jack Flaherty
|7/1/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-2
|Away
|Ian Hamilton
|Matthew Liberatore
|7/2/2023
|Cardinals
|L 5-1
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/3/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Wells
|7/4/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kyle Gibson
|7/5/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Kyle Bradish
|7/7/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Jameson Taillon
|7/8/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Drew Smyly
