Jake Bauers and the New York Yankees take the field on Monday at Yankee Stadium against Tyler Wells, who is starting for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 117 total home runs.

New York's .407 slugging percentage is 14th in MLB.

The Yankees' .231 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

New York is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (372 total).

The Yankees' .300 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.

New York's pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has a 3.67 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.227).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Domingo German (5-5 with a 4.54 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season.

His last time out was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw nine scoreless innings without allowing a hit.

German is looking to pick up his sixth quality start of the year.

German has put up 10 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Athletics W 11-0 Away Domingo Germán JP Sears 6/29/2023 Athletics W 10-4 Away Clarke Schmidt Hogan Harris 7/1/2023 Cardinals L 11-4 Away Luis Severino Jack Flaherty 7/1/2023 Cardinals W 6-2 Away Ian Hamilton Matthew Liberatore 7/2/2023 Cardinals L 5-1 Away Gerrit Cole Jordan Montgomery 7/3/2023 Orioles - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Wells 7/4/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 7/5/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/6/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Severino Kyle Bradish 7/7/2023 Cubs - Home Carlos Rodón Jameson Taillon 7/8/2023 Cubs - Home Gerrit Cole Drew Smyly

