Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (46-38) will take on Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (49-33) at Yankee Stadium on Monday, July 3. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Orioles (-110). An 8.5-run total has been listed for this matchup.

Yankees vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Domingo German - NYY (5-5, 4.54 ERA) vs Tyler Wells - BAL (6-4, 3.21 ERA)

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 51 times and won 31, or 60.8%, of those games.

The Yankees have a 33-23 record (winning 58.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Orioles have won in 19, or 51.4%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Orioles have been victorious 19 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Baltimore and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+120) Josh Donaldson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+170) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1500 6th 2nd Win AL East +1300 - 3rd

