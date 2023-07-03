The Baltimore Orioles visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Monday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Adley Rutschman and others in this matchup.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 76 hits with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He's slashed .267/.360/.425 so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Jun. 28 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 27 1-for-2 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Wells Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Wells Stats

The Orioles will send Tyler Wells (6-4) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

He has six quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Wells has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 15th, .885 WHIP ranks first, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 26th.

Wells Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds Jun. 27 6.0 4 2 2 7 1 at Rays Jun. 21 5.0 4 4 2 6 3 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 15 6.2 5 2 2 8 1 vs. Royals Jun. 9 6.2 5 2 2 4 1 at Giants Jun. 4 5.1 4 2 2 9 2

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has collected 80 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 35 runs.

He's slashing .268/.374/.415 so far this season.

Rutschman hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Reds Jun. 28 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Reds Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 27 walks and 47 RBI (79 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a .262/.323/.474 slash line so far this season.

Santander enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a walk.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Jun. 28 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

