The New York Yankees (46-38) host the Baltimore Orioles (49-33) in AL East action, at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

The Yankees will call on Domingo German (5-5) versus the Orioles and Tyler Wells (6-4).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: German - NYY (5-5, 4.54 ERA) vs Wells - BAL (6-4, 3.21 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

German (5-5) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a hit in nine scoreless innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.54, a 3.12 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.045.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

German has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

Wells (6-4 with a 3.21 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.21, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .185 batting average against him.

Wells enters the matchup with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Wells will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 17th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 15th, .885 WHIP ranks first, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 26th.

Tyler Wells vs. Yankees

He will face a Yankees offense that ranks 27th in the league with 639 total hits (on a .231 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .407 (14th in the league) with 117 total home runs (fifth in MLB action).

Wells has pitched 11 innings, giving up nine earned runs on 11 hits while striking out 14 against the Yankees this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.