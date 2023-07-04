The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .221 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 22 walks.

LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this year (46 of 71), with multiple hits 11 times (15.5%).

Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (9.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has driven in a run in 21 games this year (29.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.5%).

In 24 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .260 AVG .183 .317 OBP .253 .443 SLG .282 13 XBH 8 5 HR 2 18 RBI 9 35/9 K/BB 35/13 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings