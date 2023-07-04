Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Orioles Player Props
|Yankees vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Orioles
|Yankees vs Orioles Odds
|Yankees vs Orioles Prediction
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is hitting .245 with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 35 walks.
- Torres has gotten a hit in 57 of 83 games this season (68.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (21.7%).
- He has gone deep in 11 games this season (13.3%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.1% of his games this season, Torres has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (14.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|37
|.230
|AVG
|.262
|.319
|OBP
|.323
|.410
|SLG
|.403
|13
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|14
|27/21
|K/BB
|22/14
|5
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.28).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Orioles will send Gibson (8-5) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.66), 51st in WHIP (1.376), and 56th in K/9 (6.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.