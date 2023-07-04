The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is hitting .245 with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 35 walks.

Torres has gotten a hit in 57 of 83 games this season (68.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (21.7%).

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (13.3%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.1% of his games this season, Torres has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (14.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.4%.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 37 .230 AVG .262 .319 OBP .323 .410 SLG .403 13 XBH 12 8 HR 4 20 RBI 14 27/21 K/BB 22/14 5 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings