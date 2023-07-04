On Tuesday, Harrison Bader (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Orioles.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

  • Bader has four doubles, two triples, seven home runs and four walks while batting .261.
  • Bader has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 18.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 37), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 14 games this season (37.8%), Bader has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (24.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 16 of 37 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 15
.231 AVG .304
.265 OBP .310
.436 SLG .536
7 XBH 6
4 HR 3
13 RBI 13
10/3 K/BB 7/1
4 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.28).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Gibson (8-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 55th, 1.376 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
