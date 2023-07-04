The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .261 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 33 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

In 8.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 19.7% of his games this season, Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 20 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .244 AVG .277 .278 OBP .337 .372 SLG .404 6 XBH 6 2 HR 3 9 RBI 13 9/3 K/BB 22/9 5 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings