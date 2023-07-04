Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles and starter Kyle Gibson on Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in MLB action with 120 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York ranks 13th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage.

The Yankees have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.232).

New York has the No. 16 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (378 total runs).

The Yankees rank 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .301.

The Yankees strike out 8.1 times per game, the eighth-fewest mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.

New York's 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.228).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees are sending Clarke Schmidt (3-6) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.37 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Schmidt enters the outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Schmidt is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

In four of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Athletics W 10-4 Away Clarke Schmidt Hogan Harris 7/1/2023 Cardinals L 11-4 Away Luis Severino Jack Flaherty 7/1/2023 Cardinals W 6-2 Away Ian Hamilton Matthew Liberatore 7/2/2023 Cardinals L 5-1 Away Gerrit Cole Jordan Montgomery 7/3/2023 Orioles W 6-3 Home Domingo Germán Tyler Wells 7/4/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 7/5/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/6/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Severino Kyle Bradish 7/7/2023 Cubs - Home Carlos Rodón Jameson Taillon 7/8/2023 Cubs - Home Gerrit Cole Drew Smyly 7/9/2023 Cubs - Home Domingo Germán Kyle Hendricks

