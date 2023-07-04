The New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Gleyber Torres, Adley Rutschman and others in this matchup.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Schmidt Stats

The Yankees' Clarke Schmidt (3-6) will make his 18th start of the season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Schmidt will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Jun. 29 5.1 5 3 3 3 3 vs. Rangers Jun. 23 5.1 6 1 0 3 1 at Red Sox Jun. 18 4.2 5 2 2 3 3 vs. Red Sox Jun. 11 5.1 4 1 1 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 6 6.0 6 3 3 1 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torres Stats

Torres has 76 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .245/.321/.406 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 77 hits with 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 37 RBI.

He has a slash line of .267/.361/.424 so far this season.

Rizzo has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .188 with five walks.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jul. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Jun. 28 0-for-4 2 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has recorded 83 hits with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 36 runs.

He has a slash line of .273/.377/.421 so far this season.

Rutschman hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jul. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 vs. Twins Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Reds Jun. 28 2-for-5 0 0 0 2

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 27 walks and 47 RBI (81 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.325/.477 on the year.

Santander enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double and a walk.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Twins Jul. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Jun. 28 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0

