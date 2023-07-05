Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Billy McKinney (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Read More About This Game
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is hitting .250 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and two walks.
- McKinney has gotten a hit in 14 of 21 games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (19.0%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinney has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven of 21 games so far this year.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|.314
|AVG
|.172
|.333
|OBP
|.200
|.771
|SLG
|.207
|7
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 104 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Kremer (8-4) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 18th start of the season. He has a 5.04 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.04), 54th in WHIP (1.418), and 40th in K/9 (8.1).
