On Wednesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 154 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .262.

Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 34 of 62 games this year (54.8%), including 11 multi-hit games (17.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 62), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (21.0%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (11.3%).

He has scored in 21 of 62 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .247 AVG .277 .277 OBP .337 .382 SLG .404 7 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 13 9/3 K/BB 22/9 5 SB 4

