On Wednesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 154 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .262.
  • Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 34 of 62 games this year (54.8%), including 11 multi-hit games (17.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 62), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (21.0%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (11.3%).
  • He has scored in 21 of 62 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 28
.247 AVG .277
.277 OBP .337
.382 SLG .404
7 XBH 6
2 HR 3
10 RBI 13
9/3 K/BB 22/9
5 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (104 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 5.04 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed three innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.04), 54th in WHIP (1.418), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
