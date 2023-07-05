Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Donaldson, with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is batting .131 with a double, eight home runs and seven walks.
- Donaldson has gotten a hit in nine of 27 games this year (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 25.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Donaldson has driven in a run in nine games this season (33.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.083
|AVG
|.194
|.170
|OBP
|.225
|.271
|SLG
|.639
|3
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|5
|3
|RBI
|10
|15/5
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (104 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 5.04 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 59th, 1.418 WHIP ranks 54th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th.
