On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, a pair of the league's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (third, 22 points per game) and Brittney Griner (sixth, 19.8) -- match up when the New York Liberty (11-4) host the Phoenix Mercury (3-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, YES, and AZFamily.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Mercury matchup.

Liberty vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, YES, and AZFamily

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Liberty are 7-7-0 ATS this season.

The Mercury are 3-11-0 ATS this year.

New York has been favored by 14.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Phoenix has been an underdog by 14.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

In the Liberty's 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

In the Mercury's 14 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

