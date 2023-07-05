Two of the league's best scorers -- Breanna Stewart (third, 22.0 points per game) and Brittney Griner (sixth, 19.8) -- match up when the New York Liberty (11-4) host the Phoenix Mercury (3-12) on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, YES, and AZFamily.

Liberty vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Twitter, YES, AZFamily

Twitter, YES, AZFamily Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Mercury

New York averages 87.1 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 85.8 Phoenix gives up.

This season, New York has a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 43.9% of shots Phoenix's opponents have knocked down.

The Liberty have a 10-2 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 43.9% from the field.

New York shoots 37.7% from beyond the arc, 3.8% higher than the 33.9% Phoenix allows to opponents.

The Liberty have assembled a 10-1 record in games this season when the team hits more than 33.9% of their three-point shots.

New York averages 37.1 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 7.7 boards per contest.

Liberty Injuries