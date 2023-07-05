Courtney Vandersloot and the New York Liberty (11-4) will host the Phoenix Mercury (3-12) at Barclays Center on Wednesday, July 5. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.

New York, led by Breanna Stewart with 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals, picked up an 81-66 victory against Seattle in their most recent outing. Vandersloot added 18 points, 13 assists, four steals and two blocks. With a final score of 86-76, Phoenix lost to Minnesota the last time out. Brittney Griner led the team (23 PTS, 57.9 FG%).

Liberty vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-1600 to win)

Liberty (-1600 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+900 to win)

Mercury (+900 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-14.5)

Liberty (-14.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Twitter, YES, and AZFamily

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty have been lifted by their offense, as they rank second-best in the WNBA by averaging 87.1 points per game. They rank fourth in the league in points allowed (80.3 per contest).

New York is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 37.1 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 33.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 24.2 dimes per game, the Liberty are best in the league in the category.

New York ranks ninth in the WNBA at 14 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 12.3 turnovers per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

When it comes to three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Liberty, who are sinking 10.1 treys per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 37.7% from downtown (best).

New York is seventh in the WNBA with 7.5 three-pointers allowed per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with a 36.1% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty have scored at a higher clip when playing at home than on the road in the 2023 season (87.4 at home versus 86.8 on the road), but have given up the exact same number of points at home as on the road (80.3 opponent points per game regardless of venue).

New York rebounds better at home than on the road (38.7 RPG at home, 35.6 on the road), and it lets its opponents pull down more boards in home games than in road games (33.9 at home, 33.8 on the road).

On average, the Liberty have more assists at home than they do on the road (24.6 at home, 23.9 on the road). In the 2023 WNBA season, New York is committing more turnovers in home games (14.7 per game) than away (13.4), and is forcing fewer turnovers at home (12 per game) compared to on the road (12.5).

This year, the Liberty average 10.1 made three-pointers per game both at home and on the road (shooting 37% from deep in home games and 38.4% on the road).

This year, New York averages 7.4 three-pointers conceded at home and 7.6 on the road (while allowing 33.3% shooting from deep in home games compared to 38.9% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have been favored on the moneyline 13 total times this season. They've gone 10-3 in those games.

The Liberty have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -1600 or shorter.

New York's record against the spread is 7-7-0.

New York has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Liberty's implied win probability is 94.1%.

