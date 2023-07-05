How to Watch the Yankees vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 5
Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will meet Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees have hit 122 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- New York is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of just .232 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- New York ranks 14th in the majors with 386 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the eighth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.
- New York strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.
- New York has the third-best ERA (3.65) in the majors this season.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.229 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Randy Vasquez will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old right-hander.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Cardinals
|L 11-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Jack Flaherty
|7/1/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-2
|Away
|Ian Hamilton
|Matthew Liberatore
|7/2/2023
|Cardinals
|L 5-1
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/3/2023
|Orioles
|W 6-3
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Wells
|7/4/2023
|Orioles
|W 8-4
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kyle Gibson
|7/5/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Dean Kremer
|7/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Kyle Bradish
|7/7/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Jameson Taillon
|7/8/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Drew Smyly
|7/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/14/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
