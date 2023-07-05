Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will meet Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 122 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

New York is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .232 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 14th in the majors with 386 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the eighth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

New York strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

New York has the third-best ERA (3.65) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined 1.229 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Randy Vasquez will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.

This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old right-hander.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Cardinals L 11-4 Away Luis Severino Jack Flaherty 7/1/2023 Cardinals W 6-2 Away Ian Hamilton Matthew Liberatore 7/2/2023 Cardinals L 5-1 Away Gerrit Cole Jordan Montgomery 7/3/2023 Orioles W 6-3 Home Domingo Germán Tyler Wells 7/4/2023 Orioles W 8-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 7/5/2023 Orioles - Home Randy Vasquez Dean Kremer 7/6/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Severino Kyle Bradish 7/7/2023 Cubs - Home Carlos Rodón Jameson Taillon 7/8/2023 Cubs - Home Gerrit Cole Drew Smyly 7/9/2023 Cubs - Home Domingo Germán Kyle Hendricks 7/14/2023 Rockies - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.