On Wednesday, July 5, Adley Rutschman's Baltimore Orioles (49-35) visit Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (48-38) at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Yankees have -105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer - BAL (8-4, 5.04 ERA) vs Randy Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have won 29, or 70.7%, of the 41 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Orioles have a record of 29-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (70.7% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Orioles went 2-4 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Yankees have come away with 12 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a mark of 12-13 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+190) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1500 6th 2nd Win AL East +1100 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.