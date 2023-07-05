Player prop betting options for Adley Rutschman, Gleyber Torres and others are available in the Baltimore Orioles-New York Yankees matchup at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Torres Stats

Torres has 78 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .248/.325/.420 on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jul. 4 2-for-4 3 1 2 6 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 77 hits with 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI.

He has a slash line of .264/.359/.418 on the year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Kremer Stats

Dean Kremer (8-4) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 18th start of the season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

In 17 starts, Kremer has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 59th, 1.418 WHIP ranks 54th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Kremer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Jun. 30 3.0 7 7 7 5 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 24 7.0 5 3 3 5 1 at Cubs Jun. 18 5.0 3 3 1 7 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 13 6.0 8 2 2 6 0 at Brewers Jun. 7 5.0 9 6 6 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Randy Vasquez's player props with BetMGM.

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 52 walks and 36 RBI (84 total hits).

He has a slash line of .272/.375/.417 so far this year.

Rutschman has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .268 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jul. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 vs. Twins Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has recorded 81 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .263/.327/.474 slash line on the season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 4 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Twins Jul. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander or other Orioles players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.