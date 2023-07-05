Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Orioles on July 5, 2023
Player prop betting options for Adley Rutschman, Gleyber Torres and others are available in the Baltimore Orioles-New York Yankees matchup at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 78 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .248/.325/.420 on the year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 77 hits with 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .264/.359/.418 on the year.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Dean Kremer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Kremer Stats
- Dean Kremer (8-4) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 18th start of the season.
- In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- In 17 starts, Kremer has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.
- The 27-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 59th, 1.418 WHIP ranks 54th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Kremer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 30
|3.0
|7
|7
|7
|5
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 24
|7.0
|5
|3
|3
|5
|1
|at Cubs
|Jun. 18
|5.0
|3
|3
|1
|7
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|8
|2
|2
|6
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 7
|5.0
|9
|6
|6
|5
|0
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 52 walks and 36 RBI (84 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .272/.375/.417 so far this year.
- Rutschman has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .268 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|Jul. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has recorded 81 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .263/.327/.474 slash line on the season.
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 4
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
