The Baltimore Orioles (49-35) meet the New York Yankees (48-38) on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Dean Kremer (8-4) for the Orioles and Randy Vasquez for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kremer - BAL (8-4, 5.04 ERA) vs Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Randy Vasquez

Vasquez starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.

The 24-year-old right-hander is making his MLB debut.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer

The Orioles' Kremer (8-4) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed three innings while giving up seven earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.04 and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .288 in 17 games this season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Kremer has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 17 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

He has made 17 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.04), 54th in WHIP (1.418), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Dean Kremer vs. Yankees

The Yankees are batting .232 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .412 (13th in the league) with 122 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Yankees in one game, and they have gone 5-for-19 with a home run and four RBI over five innings.

