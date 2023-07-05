Yankees vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 5
The Baltimore Orioles (49-35) meet the New York Yankees (48-38) on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.
The probable pitchers are Dean Kremer (8-4) for the Orioles and Randy Vasquez for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Kremer - BAL (8-4, 5.04 ERA) vs Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Randy Vasquez
- Vasquez starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
- The 24-year-old right-hander is making his MLB debut.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer
- The Orioles' Kremer (8-4) will make his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed three innings while giving up seven earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.04 and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .288 in 17 games this season.
- He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.
- Kremer has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 17 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.
- He has made 17 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.04), 54th in WHIP (1.418), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Dean Kremer vs. Yankees
- The Yankees are batting .232 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .412 (13th in the league) with 122 home runs.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Yankees in one game, and they have gone 5-for-19 with a home run and four RBI over five innings.
