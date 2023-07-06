Billy McKinney -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on July 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and two walks while batting .262.

McKinney has gotten a hit in 15 of 22 games this season (68.2%), with multiple hits twice.

In 18.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

McKinney has driven in a run in six games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven games this season (31.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 .333 AVG .172 .351 OBP .200 .778 SLG .207 7 XBH 1 4 HR 0 6 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings