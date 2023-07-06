DJ LeMahieu -- with a slugging percentage of .182 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on July 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is batting .219 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
  • LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this season (21 of 73), with more than one RBI six times (8.2%).
  • In 24 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 35
.254 AVG .183
.320 OBP .253
.433 SLG .282
13 XBH 8
5 HR 2
18 RBI 9
36/11 K/BB 35/13
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 3.58 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
