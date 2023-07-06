DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DJ LeMahieu -- with a slugging percentage of .182 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on July 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .219 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
- LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this season (21 of 73), with more than one RBI six times (8.2%).
- In 24 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.254
|AVG
|.183
|.320
|OBP
|.253
|.433
|SLG
|.282
|13
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|9
|36/11
|K/BB
|35/13
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.58 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
