Harrison Bader -- 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on July 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .263 with five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and four walks.

Bader has gotten a hit in 24 of 38 games this season (63.2%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (23.7%).

He has hit a home run in 18.4% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bader has driven in a run in 15 games this season (39.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (26.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 16 of 38 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 15 .235 AVG .304 .276 OBP .310 .444 SLG .536 8 XBH 6 4 HR 3 15 RBI 13 12/3 K/BB 7/1 4 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings