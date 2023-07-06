Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (122 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish on July 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .262 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 35 of 63 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (17.5%).
  • In five games this season, he has hit a home run (7.9%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 20.6% of his games this season, Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 28
.247 AVG .277
.276 OBP .337
.376 SLG .404
7 XBH 6
2 HR 3
10 RBI 13
11/3 K/BB 22/9
5 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.29 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.58, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
