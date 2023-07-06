Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (122 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish on July 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .262 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 35 of 63 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (17.5%).

In five games this season, he has hit a home run (7.9%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 20.6% of his games this season, Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 28 .247 AVG .277 .276 OBP .337 .376 SLG .404 7 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 13 11/3 K/BB 22/9 5 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings