The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino has four doubles, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .212.

Trevino has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 48 games this year, with multiple hits in 6.3% of them.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (8.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.9% of his games this season, Trevino has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 15 of 48 games so far this year.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 22 .224 AVG .200 .263 OBP .253 .368 SLG .271 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 11 RBI 4 12/4 K/BB 8/4 0 SB 0

