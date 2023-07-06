Rose Zhang (+1100 favorite) headlines the field at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open ($10M purse), being held at Pebble Beach Golf Links from July 6- 9.

U.S. Women’s Open First Round Information

Start Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par/Distance: Par 72/6,509 yards

U.S. Women’s Open Best Odds to Win

Rose Zhang

Tee Time: 5:35 PM ET

5:35 PM ET Odds to Win: +1100

Zhang Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 8th -5 3 70-74-68-67 Mizuho Americas Open 1st -9 0 70-69-66-74 AIG Women’s Open 28th +1 11 72-70-70-73

Jin-young Ko

Tee Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET Odds to Win: +1400

Ko Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 20th -1 7 72-69-69-73 Mizuho Americas Open 13th -4 5 73-66-72-73 Cognizant Founders Cup 1st -13 0 68-68-72-67

Atthaya Thitikul

Tee Time: 5:24 PM ET

5:24 PM ET Odds to Win: +1800

Thitikul Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round KPMG Women’s PGA Championship MC +10 - 75-77 ShopRite LPGA Classic 6th -9 5 68-67-69 Mizuho Americas Open 10th -5 4 68-71-68-76

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 5:02 PM ET

5:02 PM ET Odds to Win: +2000

Kim Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 20th -1 7 76-70-70-67 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give 5th -16 5 69-65-69-69 ShopRite LPGA Classic 2nd -13 1 67-65-68

Leona Maguire

Tee Time: 5:24 PM ET

5:24 PM ET Odds to Win: +2000

Maguire Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 11th -4 4 69-68-69-74 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give 1st -21 0 69-65-69-64 Mizuho Americas Open 7th -6 3 71-70-74-67

U.S. Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Xiyu Lin +2200 Nelly Korda +2500 Hye-jin Choi +2500 Minjee Lee +2800 Ayaka Furue +3000 Carlota Ciganda +3300 Lydia Ko +3300 Ruoning Yin +3300 Nasa Hataoka +4000 Megan Khang +4000

