Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will take the field on Thursday at Yankee Stadium against Kyle Bradish, who gets the start for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

The Yankees have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Orioles (-120). The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -120 +100 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Yankees were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Yankees and their foes are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have come away with 12 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has won 11 of its 24 games, or 45.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

New York's games have gone over the total in 37 of its 86 chances.

The Yankees are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-20 21-19 23-9 25-30 39-33 9-6

