Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (50-35) will face off against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (48-39) at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, July 6. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Orioles have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +110. The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish - BAL (4-4, 3.58 ERA) vs Luis Severino - NYY (1-3, 6.30 ERA)

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 29, or 70.7%, of those games.

The Orioles have gone 24-9 (winning 72.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have come away with 12 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won nine of 18 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harrison Bader 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+225) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+250)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1500 6th 2nd Win AL East +1100 - 2nd

