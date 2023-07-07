On Friday, Billy McKinney (.240 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: YES

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and two walks while batting .246.

McKinney has gotten a hit in 15 of 23 games this season (65.2%), with multiple hits twice.

In four games this year, he has gone deep (17.4%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

McKinney has driven in a run in six games this season (26.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven games this year (30.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 .300 AVG .172 .317 OBP .200 .700 SLG .207 7 XBH 1 4 HR 0 6 RBI 1 7/1 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

