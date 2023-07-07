The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: YES

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 79 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .413, both of which lead New York hitters this season.

In 68.6% of his games this season (59 of 86), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (22.1%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (14.0%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has driven home a run in 21 games this season (24.4%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 37 of 86 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 37 .231 AVG .262 .318 OBP .323 .422 SLG .403 15 XBH 12 9 HR 4 22 RBI 14 29/22 K/BB 22/14 5 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings