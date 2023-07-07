The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Read More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .258.

Kiner-Falefa has gotten at least one hit in 54.7% of his games this year (35 of 64), with multiple hits 11 times (17.2%).

He has homered in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 64), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in 13 games this year (20.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32.8% of his games this year (21 of 64), with two or more runs four times (6.3%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 28 .240 AVG .277 .267 OBP .337 .365 SLG .404 7 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 13 11/3 K/BB 22/9 5 SB 4

