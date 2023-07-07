Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is batting .144 with a double, nine home runs and nine walks.
- In 34.5% of his 29 games this season, Donaldson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (27.6%), leaving the park in 8.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 34.5% of his games this year, Donaldson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (37.9%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|10
|.111
|AVG
|.194
|.213
|OBP
|.225
|.333
|SLG
|.639
|4
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|5
|4
|RBI
|10
|16/7
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.93, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .300 batting average against him.
