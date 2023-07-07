Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Kyle Higashioka, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time out, battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .229 with eight doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- In 55.8% of his 43 games this season, Higashioka has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (9.3%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 17 games this year (39.5%), Higashioka has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.3%) he had more than one.
- In 12 of 43 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.242
|AVG
|.217
|.284
|OBP
|.260
|.516
|SLG
|.261
|9
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|9
|21/4
|K/BB
|18/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.93 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.93, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.
