The New York Yankees and Kyle Higashioka, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time out, battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .229 with eight doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

In 55.8% of his 43 games this season, Higashioka has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (9.3%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 17 games this year (39.5%), Higashioka has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.3%) he had more than one.

In 12 of 43 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .242 AVG .217 .284 OBP .260 .516 SLG .261 9 XBH 3 4 HR 0 12 RBI 9 21/4 K/BB 18/4 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings