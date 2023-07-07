The Chicago Cubs (40-46) will look to Cody Bellinger, on a 12-game hitting streak, versus the New York Yankees (48-40) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday, at Yankee Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (2-6) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Yankees vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (2-6, 6.93 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

The Yankees will send out Rodon for his first start of the season.

The last time the 30-year-old pitched was on Friday, Sept. 30 against the Colorado Rockies. The lefty threw six scoreless innings as the starter in that matchup.

Last season, he posted a 2.88 ERA with 237 strikeouts and 52 walks in 178 2/3 innings, finishing with a record of 14-8.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 15th start of the season. He has a 6.93 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.93, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.

Taillon is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season in this outing.

Taillon will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 4.5 frames per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

