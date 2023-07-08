The John Deere Classic is underway, and Akshay Bhatia is currently in ninth place with a score of -5.

Looking to place a bet on Akshay Bhatia at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Akshay Bhatia Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Bhatia has finished better than par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Bhatia has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Bhatia has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Bhatia has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 33 -6 259 0 11 2 3 $1.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Bhatia finished ninth in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This course is set up to play at 7,289 yards, 278 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Bhatia will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,316 yards during the past year.

Bhatia's Last Time Out

Bhatia was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the 13th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

Bhatia shot better than just 28% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Bhatia carded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bhatia had one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Bhatia's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the tournament average (5.9).

In that last competition, Bhatia's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.4).

Bhatia ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Bhatia finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Bhatia Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Bhatia's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.