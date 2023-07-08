On Saturday, Giancarlo Stanton (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has six doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .199.

Stanton has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has homered in seven games this year (17.9%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has driven home a run in 14 games this season (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 13 of 39 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 17 .171 AVG .231 .241 OBP .296 .316 SLG .477 5 XBH 8 3 HR 4 9 RBI 11 22/6 K/BB 17/5 0 SB 0

