On Saturday, Giancarlo Stanton (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

  • Stanton has six doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .199.
  • Stanton has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has homered in seven games this year (17.9%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Stanton has driven home a run in 14 games this season (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 13 of 39 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 17
.171 AVG .231
.241 OBP .296
.316 SLG .477
5 XBH 8
3 HR 4
9 RBI 11
22/6 K/BB 17/5
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 83 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 44th, 1.300 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 48th.
