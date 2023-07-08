Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Giancarlo Stanton (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has six doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .199.
- Stanton has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has homered in seven games this year (17.9%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has driven home a run in 14 games this season (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 13 of 39 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|.171
|AVG
|.231
|.241
|OBP
|.296
|.316
|SLG
|.477
|5
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|11
|22/6
|K/BB
|17/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 83 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 44th, 1.300 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 48th.
