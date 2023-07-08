Harrison Bader and his .341 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago Cubs and Drew Smyly on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .259 with five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks.

Bader has picked up a hit in 25 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has gone deep in 17.5% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Bader has driven home a run in 15 games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 16 of 40 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 15 .230 AVG .304 .277 OBP .310 .425 SLG .536 8 XBH 6 4 HR 3 15 RBI 13 15/4 K/BB 7/1 4 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings