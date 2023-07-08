Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Cubs Player Props
|Yankees vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Cubs
|Yankees vs Cubs Odds
|Yankees vs Cubs Prediction
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .258.
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten at least one hit in 54.7% of his games this year (35 of 64), with at least two hits 11 times (17.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Kiner-Falefa has had an RBI in 13 games this season (20.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (32.8%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|28
|.240
|AVG
|.277
|.267
|OBP
|.337
|.365
|SLG
|.404
|7
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|13
|11/3
|K/BB
|22/9
|5
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 83 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
- Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.30), 46th in WHIP (1.300), and 48th in K/9 (7.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.