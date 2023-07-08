Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is batting .215 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

In 55.1% of his games this season (27 of 49), Trevino has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (6.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In 22.4% of his games this year, Trevino has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 games this season (30.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 22 .228 AVG .200 .265 OBP .253 .367 SLG .271 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 11 RBI 4 12/4 K/BB 8/4 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings