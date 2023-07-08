The New York Yankees, including Josh Donaldson and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is hitting .140 with a double, nine home runs and nine walks.

Donaldson has gotten a hit in 10 of 30 games this year (33.3%), with at least two hits on three occasions (10.0%).

In 26.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 8.7% of his trips to the plate.

Donaldson has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (36.7%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .105 AVG .194 .203 OBP .225 .316 SLG .639 4 XBH 6 4 HR 5 4 RBI 10 17/7 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

