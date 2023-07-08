The New York Liberty's (12-4) injury report has just one player listed ahead of their Saturday, July 8 matchup with the Seattle Storm (4-13) at Barclays Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Liberty won on Wednesday 99-95 over the Mercury.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 1.5 0.3 0.5

Liberty vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart posts 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. She is also putting up 4.2 assists, shooting 48.8% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Courtney Vandersloot paces her team in assists per game (8.6), and also posts 11.4 points and 3.7 rebounds. At the other end, she posts 1.5 steals (10th in WNBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Jonquel Jones is posting 10.3 points, 1.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Betnijah Laney posts 10.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, she delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Liberty vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -15.5 167.5

