Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- batting .278 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Orioles.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .204 with seven doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 44.3% of his 61 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.5% of them.
- He has homered in 6.6% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (23.0%), with more than one RBI in four of them (6.6%).
- He has scored in 31.1% of his games this year (19 of 61), with two or more runs three times (4.9%).
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.206
|AVG
|.202
|.238
|OBP
|.281
|.330
|SLG
|.286
|6
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|10
|22/3
|K/BB
|17/9
|3
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
- Smyly (7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 44th, 1.300 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 48th.
