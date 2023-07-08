Yankees vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 8
Saturday's game that pits the New York Yankees (48-41) versus the Chicago Cubs (41-46) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-2 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET on July 8.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (8-2) to the mound, while Drew Smyly (7-5) will get the nod for the Cubs.
Yankees vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 4, Cubs 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.
- New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- This season, the Yankees have won 32 out of the 53 games, or 60.4%, in which they've been favored.
- New York has been at least -190 moneyline favorites three times this season and won each of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
- New York ranks 19th in the majors with 390 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 3
|Orioles
|W 6-3
|Domingo Germán vs Tyler Wells
|July 4
|Orioles
|W 8-4
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kyle Gibson
|July 5
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Randy Vasquez vs Dean Kremer
|July 6
|Orioles
|L 14-1
|Luis Severino vs Kyle Bradish
|July 7
|Cubs
|L 3-0
|Carlos Rodón vs Jameson Taillon
|July 8
|Cubs
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Drew Smyly
|July 9
|Cubs
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 14
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 17
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs TBA
