Gerrit Cole will start for the New York Yankees on Saturday at Yankee Stadium against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +155 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -190 +155 8 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Yankees and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 32 of the 53 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (60.4%).

New York has played in three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter and won every time.

The Yankees have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this matchup.

New York has played in 88 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-45-5).

The Yankees have put together a 6-5-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-22 21-19 23-9 25-32 39-35 9-6

