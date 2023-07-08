On Saturday, July 8, Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (48-41) host Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (41-46) at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +155. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Yankees vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (8-2, 2.79 ERA) vs Drew Smyly - CHC (7-5, 4.30 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Yankees and Cubs game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Yankees (-190) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $15.26 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Gleyber Torres hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 32 out of the 53 games, or 60.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter.

New York has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 3-2 record across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have won in 15, or 36.6%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cubs have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL East +1200 - 3rd

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.