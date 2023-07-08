The New York Yankees hope to break their three-game losing run against the Chicago Cubs (41-46), on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (8-2) to the mound, while Drew Smyly (7-5) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Yankees vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (8-2, 2.79 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (7-5, 4.30 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole (8-2) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.79 and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .227 in 18 games this season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Cole has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 6.1 innings per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

Smyly (7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season.

In his last time out on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.30, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .249 batting average against him.

Smyly is trying to pick up his sixth quality start of the season.

Smyly will try to record his 13th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

In two of his 17 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 44th, 1.300 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 48th.

